Inflation has been like a cold you can’t shake. It started off bad, and some symptoms linger like a persistent cough even as things improve.
The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed prices rose 3.2 percent in July, the first year-over-year increase after 12 months of declines but a far cry from last summer, when inflation peaked at 9.1 percent.
Things are so much better that households are more optimistic about their financial well-being and don’t think inflation will be a concern much longer, according to the July Survey of Consumer Expectations released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data.
Expectations for inflation declined for the short-, medium- and longer-term horizons, the report said.
“Year-ahead price growth expectations for food, medical care, and rent declined to their lowest levels since at least early 2021,” the New York Fed said.
People were less fearful of losing their job in the next 12 months and confident they could keep up with their financial obligations.
On average, consumers’ perceived probability of missing a minimum debt payment over the next three months decreased by 0.3 percentage point to 11.7 percent in July.
But there are still signs the economy isn’t completely healed post-pandemic. Here’s some questions to consider to ensure you aren’t overly confident about your financial condition:
• Should I still be worried about inflation?
Inflation is still a problem and one the Federal Reserve is still fighting. Housing, auto insurance and recreation were more expensive in July.
The Fed’s target inflation rate to stabilize prices is 2 percent. We aren’t there yet.
Things are far better than they were a year ago, but higher consumer prices still make it hard for many people to make ends meet. But others are living it up. They are buying a lot of stuff, taking vacations, and living a good life on credit.
Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales — adjusted for seasonal variation but not for price changes — increased 0.7 percent in July from the prior month, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday.
But surging credit card debt has pushed Americans’ collective balance above $1 trillion for the first time.
Credit card balances hit $1.03 trillion in the second quarter, up 4.6 percent from $986 billion in the preceding three-month period, according to the Fed data.
A report from Bankrate found that 60 percent of those who carry a balance on their credit card — or 54 million Americans — have been in debt for at least a year. Overall, nearly half of credit card holders have revolving debt, meaning they don’t pay off their balance in full.
Bankrate found that 72 percent of cardholders with credit card debt and annual household incomes of $100,000 or more have been in debt for at least a year.
• What’s so bad about carrying credit card debt?
If your income is stable and you can make at least minimum payments on your debt, you may be feeling confident you’re doing fine.
But credit card debt can get out of hand fast.
The share of debt new delinquencies increased for credit cards and auto loans in the second quarter.
The rate of new credit card delinquencies was 7.20 percent in the second quarter, up from 6.51 percent in the previous quarter, according to an analysis of the New York Fed data by Moody’s Investors Service.
The rate of delinquencies are above pre-pandemic levels.
“Given our current baseline expectation of a mild recession, delinquencies will likely continue to increase,” Moody’s said in its consumer report.
A worsening of economic conditions could quickly spiral into trouble, especially if you should lose your job or experience a significant reduction in income.
Now is the time to get a handle on your debt and pay off as much as you can.
• Should I be making any changes to my budget?
The cost of housing “was by far the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, accounting for over 90 percent of the increase,” the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.
You might not be able to control the cost of your housing, but there are other places to cut, such as eating out. When was the last time you looked at your mobile plan or took stock of your monthly subscription costs?
You don’t have to drop your subscriptions, but you could negotiate for a reduction.
Take a look at the fat in your budget and trim where you can and then use the savings to build up a cash cushion.
And certainly, if your student loan payments were paused, you should be adjusting your budget to prepare for those payments to resume in October.
• What can I do to manage higher food prices?
Food costs increased 0.2 percent in July.
In an inflationary environment, substitutions can help you reduce the cost of food. Shop for weekly deals, swapping in sale items or switching to store brands to save.
If you don’t want to give up eating out, at least cut back. The time to save is when you’re feeling flush with funds.
• Should I change how I’m investing for retirement?
In the New York Fed survey, the share of consumers who expect stock prices will be higher 12 months from now climbed 1.8 percentage points to 37.1 percent.
If you’re scared to invest because you’re concerned about turbulence in the stock market, think about this. Inflation is a major risk too. If you don’t at least keep pace with inflation, you’re losing purchasing power. The rate of new credit card delinquencies was 7.20 percent in the second quarter, up from the 6.51 percent recorded in the first quarter, according to Moody’s.
