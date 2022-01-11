WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Construction in the township for 2021 was nearly back to normal after a 2020 that saw a precipitous pandemic-related drop, according to Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap.
“It was actually a pretty busy year,” Dunlap told the Board of Supervisors in a retrospective zoning report last week. “It’s kind of interesting when you go back through it and see what exactly all happened.”
In the several years before 2020, the township typically issued 60 to 75 permits annually for values of $3 million to $4 million, Dunlap said in an email to the Tribune.
In 2020, the township issued 49 permits for construction values at $1.38 million, Dunlap told supervisors a year ago. Not only were fewer permits issued, the projects tended to be of a smaller nature than in past years, according to Dunlap.
In 2021, the township issued 57 permits valued at $4 million, Dunlap reported last week. The construction included two single-family homes, five residential additions and remodels, and 25 residential carports, garages or storage buildings — a number that was about twice what the township sees in a typical year.
“A lot of people were doing their garages this year,” Dunlap said. Two new commercial buildings valued at $576,000 added to the total, as did 11 new commercial additions or accessory structures valued at $1.4 million.
By contrast, the township issued no permits for new commercial buildings in 2020 and six permits for commercial additions and accessory structures valued at $498,500.
One new multi-family dwelling was issued a permit and was valued at $800,000. Additional permits were issued for various projects, including swimming pools, electrical upgrades and demolitions.
The construction-related news was overwhelmingly positive, but Dunlap noted one area of concern related to the supply-chain issues that have plagued the construction sector during the pandemic.
“The amount of permits in 2021 are back up to where they were and the values are much higher,” she said in an email, “but I think some of the increase is due to cost of materials and labor which increased the values of the projects.”
