Crawford County commissioners are confident crucial courthouse construction can conclude quickly.
County government continues to function although the courthouse building at 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, is closed to the public through Oct. 7. The closure is for lead paint removal inside the courthouse as part of a $2.2 million ventilation project.
All affected offices within the courthouse building will open Monday morning in new temporary quarters. Some offices might have limited in-person access to the public for the next two weeks, but all the offices have public access via telephone and email, according to commissioners.
Friday was moving day for the offices so they can be ready for Monday morning.
“We’ve had no problems,” County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn Jr. said of Friday’s moves by the various offices. “Most really were able to move themselves — just taking computers, phones and chairs. Fortunately, we’ve not had to move desks.”
“We’re committed to Oct. 10th — it’s not an option,” County Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry said of having the courthouse building reopened to the public.
During the two-week courthouse shutdown, duct work for a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system is being installed. Much of the work involves the ceiling above the main building’s corridor, but lead-based paint has to be removed in some areas where the duct work will run, commissioners said.
Lead paint chips were found on the interior side of ceiling tiles slated for removal during testing, commissioners said.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, lead-based paint may become dust during building renovations. The dust then may be absorbed into the body causing health problems.
The offices temporarily relocated from Monday through Oct. 7 are listed below with their respective sites. All have full telephone and email accessibility for the public.
• Election and Voter Services to the Crawford County Public Safety Building, 632 Pine St., Meadville.
• Human Resources, Finance, Treasurer/Tax Claim Bureau and Public Defender to the Crawford County Judicial Center, 359 E. Center St., Meadville.
• Assessment, Register of Deeds/Recorder of Wills, Planning, and Auditors at the Dillon Center, 18360 Technology Drive at the Crawford Business Park in Vernon Township.
• Information Technology will split staff between the county’s judicial center and the Crawford County Human Services offices, 18282 Technology Drive, at the Crawford Business Park.
• Adult Probation to its annex building 373 E. Center St., Meadville.
• Maintenance to the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
• The county’s three commissioners: Christopher Soff to public safety, Weiderspahn to the fairgrounds and Henry to the Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown.
Individuals should contact each specific department for additional information or questions on accessibility to the particular office, commissioners said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.