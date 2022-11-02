The Crawford County Conservation District will host a Local Working Group meeting to discuss priorities for locally led conservation efforts.
The meeting, set for 1 p.m. Nov. 14, is open to the public and will be set up open-house style, with an option to join in person or virtually.
This meeting is to gather input and help set priorities for federal, state and local conservation funding for Crawford County.
Nationwide, Local Working Groups are comprised of county conservation district officials, agricultural producers representing the variety of crops and livestock or poultry raised within the local area, nonindustrial private forest landowners, and other professionals representing relevant agricultural and conservation interests and a variety of disciplines in the soil, water, plant, wetland and wildlife sciences who are familiar with private land agricultural and natural resource issues in the local community. Local Working Groups provide recommendations on local natural resource priorities and criteria for conservation activities and programs.
For example, Local Working Groups can make recommendations for the specific local ranking questions used to select approved applications in the USDA-NRCS conservation incentives programs such as EQIP, CSP, WRE. Other recommendations could be related to the percentages of local funding divided among livestock, cropland, grazing, specialty crop, or private woodlot applications.
“As a Federal conservation service, we only have a presence at the county level because of the leadership and cooperation from the local county conservation districts,” said USDA NRCS District Conservationist Jody Lasko. “The Crawford District is giving you a chance to join the conversation regarding Fiscal Year 2023 USDA conservation efforts on agricultural and private forest and wildlife lands.”
While the Local Working Groups are advisory in nature and have no voting or implementation authority, USDA gives strong consideration to their recommendations.
Local Working Groups support the locally led conservation effort by helping to coordinate USDA programs with other Federal, State, and local conservation programs to provide an integrated solution to addressing natural resource concerns.
• More information: Call (814) 547-5962.
