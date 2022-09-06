CUSSEWAGO TOWNSHIP — No-till farming and forest stewardship will be the focus of the Crawford County Conservation District’s Field Day.
The event is Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 19148 Irish Road, Cussewago Township, south of Edinboro. Registration is required and costs $15, payable to the Crawford County Conservation District.
Attendees will have an opportunity to select up to four sessions on the following topics: general forest management, no-till weed control, invasive species, soil health, timber sale process, no-till, grazing and manure management.
The event is presented by the district, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources’ Bureau of Forestry, Pennsylvania No-Till Alliance, Stroud Water Research Center, United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service and Penn State Extension.
The event includes light morning refreshments, lunch and giveaways, and will feature a rainfall simulator and soil pit along with information on funding opportunities.
• More information: Call (814) 763-5269 or visit crawfordconservation.com.
