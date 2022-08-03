WATERFORD — Go on an adventure that takes you back in time on Aug 10 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Ft. LeBouef Museum in Waterford. Crawford County Conservation District Educator Kathy Uglow and Ft. LeBouef Museum Curator Jim Edwards will offer a tour of the museum and the historically planted garden located across the street.
All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
• To preregister (required): Call (814) 763-5269 or visit crawfordconservation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.