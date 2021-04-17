Have a lot of food scraps and feel bad about throwing them out? A new business located just outside of Saegertown may just have the solution.
Conservation Compost opened its retail business on April 8, though has been operating since August of 2020. Owned and operated by friends Ryan Nageotte and David Washousky, the business collects discarded food from both commercial entities and residents who sign up for their service and converts that food into biological supplements which can be used to help grow plants. It is also the first Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection-permitted commercial composting facility in the area.
Naegeotte said the two wanted to grow their food collection side of the business before opening the retail aspect, which sells the compost, mulch and eventually top soil generated by the composting process.
"Certainly we waited a few months until we look at any retail, number one because good compost takes time," he said.
Conservation Compost already has several major clients in both Crawford and Erie counties, including Erie's Mercyhurst and Gannon universities, as well as Saint Vincent Hospital.
"On both fronts we're about to hit our first 100,000 pounds diverted and we're just skimming the tiniest amount of that potential we can do to really make a difference in northwestern Pennsylvania," Washousky said.
The two business owners go way back, having met during freshman orientation while attending Allegheny College. The two were environmental science majors and became fast friends, even both joining a folk trio called Gypsy Dave and the Stumpjumpers.
Later, Naegeotte would go on to work for the United States Department of Agriculture's Natural Conservation Service, working on various environmental initiatives such as wetland mitigation or reducing nutrient runoff.
Washousky, meanwhile, worked as program director at French Creek Valley Conservancy, while also growing his own business, Recovery Solutions.
It wasn't until 2017 that Washousky approached Nageotte with the idea of starting a composting business. From that meeting, the idea for Conservation Compost grew.
Both men described themselves as avid gardeners, so they knew the benefits that composting food stuff can bring to anyone with a green thumb. Further, Nageotte said there was a hole in the area in terms of processing commercial food waste, one they were ready to fill.
The lack of existing awareness about composting has presented one of the challenges of opening the business. Nageotte said the two act as "part-time educators," informing local residents and business owners of the value of composting.
For one, the process is environmentally friendly. Food sent to a landfill is left to rot, which over time can release methane, which is a greenhouse gas.
"It's estimated that up to 40 percent of residential waste is actually compostable organics," Washousky said. "So there's a tremendous amount of waste that's going to the landfill that doesn't need to."
The pair have had to wear many hats since starting the business, some of which was unfamiliar to them.
"You have to be a little bit of a marketer, a little bit of a repairman, a little bit of a salesman, a little bit of everything," Nageotte said.
Using an aerated pile system, as well as thousands of worm "employees," the pair are able to break down the food stuffs into valuable compost. While composting can be done at home, Washousky said the system used at Conservation Compost is more complex and is able to be used on a greater amount of food leftovers, such as meat or spoiled foods.
Other examples of things that Conservation Compost accepts include fruits, veggies, egg shells, bread, coffee/tea grounds, napkins and paper towels.
For residents who want to sign up for services, it costs $10 a month or $30 quarterly, plus a $5 sign-up fee to cover the cost of a bucket they will be provided. Residents will also be given compostable bags.
Once their bucket is full, the residents can bring it to one of three current drop-off locations: Voodoo Brewery Compound, 834 Bessemer St., Meadville; Conservation Compost, 16732 State Highway 198, Hayfield Township; and Whole Foods Co-op, 1341 W. 26th St., Erie.
Residential customers of Conservation Compost will be considered "active compost partners," and receive 10 percent off all products sold by the business.
Signing up can be done online at conservationcompost.com.
Businesses or other commercial entities can call (814) 273-7044 or email info@conservationcompost.com. The entities will be provided with 64-gallon toters to place their food waste in, with the number of toters and pickup dates varying depending on need. Prices also vary depending on the frequency of pickups and how much is needed, though Washousky said an average cost is around $50 per month.
While just started, the two are hoping to see Conservation Compost expand moving forward. Washousky said the pair would be interested in expanding services into Venango County if they could get a major business client there to serve as an anchor point.
Retail is open at Conservation Compost on Thursdays from 1 to 4:30 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
