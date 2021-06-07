French Creek Valley Conservancy recently purchased 21 acres of land to expand its Black Bridge property outside of Corry off of Lovell Road in Concord Township, Erie County. The parcel features many lovely meandering portions of the South Branch of French Creek and consists of three combined parcels previously purchased by the conservancy.
The southern border of the property is defined by active railroad lines owned by Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad. The property is named Black Bridge after the abandoned railroad bridge found on the south side of the original 18-acre tract of land purchased in October 2014.
The expanded Black Bridge preserve now contains approximately 46 acres with over a mile of creek flowing through the property. Grant funding for conducting the survey, appraisal and other due diligence work to acquire the additional acreage was provided through the Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds.
The combined Black Bridge parcel is long and narrow and is located in the floodplain of the South Branch where the creek meanders through forest and wetlands, flowing northeast to southwest, allowing many scenic views of the water. The area offers habitat for 18 species of greatest conservation value, predominantly birds. The creek also provides habitat for the Mountain Brook Lamprey and the Papershell Mussel. Trout are stocked just upstream twice a year at the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission access area, which is directly adjoining, making the property prime for fishing
Black Bridge is open to the public for “leave no trace” recreation such as hiking and bird watching. It is also be enrolled in the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s hunter access program. Visitors can park in the adjacent public Fish and Boat Commission parking lot.