LINESVILLE — A Conneautville woman will stand trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas for allegedly neglecting the care of a dependent person.
Patricia Theresa Boumans, 38, of 104 Plateau Drive, was ordered held for trial on all charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police following a preliminary hearing Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood in Linesville.
Police filed charges of endangering the welfare of care for a dependent person, neglect of care of a dependent person, simple assault and harassment against Boumans on July 22.
Police allege Boumans struck the person with a shower head and subjected the person to physical contact which caused bodily injury to the victim's arms. Police say the incidents took place between Dec. 15, 2020, and May 31 of this year at a Conneautville residence.
Boumans remains free on $10,000 unsecured bond awaiting trial, which is scheduled for the January 2022 term of county criminal court.