Two new ambulances, which cost more than $500,000, have been certified and put into service in the Conneautville-Springboro area.
One is owned by the Fellows Club Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service. The other is owned by the Springboro Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service.
The two departments worked out a cooperative agreement in which each department is on call 12 hours per day.
Ed Mattera, assistant ambulance chief for the Conneautville department, explained that Springboro is on call from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Conneautville, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., meaning there is 24/7 coverage. The two departments rotate the weekends, he said.
Conneautville has provided ambulance service since 1994. Mattera said the new ambulance replaces one that the department recently sold to Meadville Central Fire Department.
Toni Longo, ambulance chief for Conneautville, said the new state-of-the-art ambulance cost $250,000 and is paid for in full.
Longo, who has been an emergency medical technician for 18 years, said she got involved because she wanted to help out the community. Her husband, Dean, has been fire chief for 14 years.
Toni has been ambulance chief for six years. She said when she took over she worked on filing claims to insurance companies for the calls that were answered. Those funds, along with donations, ambulance memberships and fundraisers, made it possible to pay cash for the new ambulance.
Longo said the ambulance has pink breast cancer awareness ribbons on the side and a military tribute on the back as well as a semi-colon on the side to bring awareness to suicide prevention.
“We’re pretty excited about it,” she said of the new ambulance. “We really appreciate the community support in everything we do.”
She said the department answers about 200 calls a year.
Mattera joined the department in 2015 when he heard there was a need for more volunteers. Today, Conneautville has about 14 volunteer emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and drivers.
Mattera said when COVID-19 hit, some restrictions were changed and now and EMT and a driver (who must be trained as an emergency vehicle driver) can answer a call.
He said with the two departments working together it gives them a little break.
Mattera also is excited about the new ambulance he described as state of the art.
Conneautville still has one more old ambulance it hopes to sell.
Springboro Ambulance Chief Austin Bates also is excited about his department’s new ambulance, which cost $260,000. Unlike Conneautville’s, Springboro’s ambulance is not paid for yet.
The Springboro ambulance has a “no one flies alone” flag on the front, reminding people “we’re all in this together.”
Springboro has a roster of 14 for the ambulance calls.
With the new ambulance, Springboro now has two ambulances available for response.
Bates, who has been with the ambulance department for 15 years, has been chief for four years.
He said there is “no rhyme or reason” why he became chief.
He is pleased the area will still have three ambulances to serve those needing help.
He said membership applications will be sent to area residents and donations may be sent to the department at 175 Main St., Springboro, PA 16435.
