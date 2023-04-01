A Crawford County long-term care facility is among 127 in Pennsylvania to receive federal funding intended to enhance services to residents.
Pennsylvania Department of Health announced this week that Rolling Fields by Heritage will receive a $300,000 grant as part of a statewide effort to help sustain quality care as the population ages and residents’ needs change.
Facilities spread across 43 of the state’s 67 counties will receive a portion of Pennsylvania’s $14.2 million in funding from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities deserve the best care possible,” said Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “We are excited to be able to continue our support of the facilities across the Commonwealth that care for our families and friends.
“These funds will help the facilities improve workforce development, staff retention, and infrastructure that supports infection prevention control and emergency preparedness, and more. All of that leads to better care for residents,” Bogen continued, noting that Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal includes a $1.9 million investment in regulatory oversight to help ensure long-term care facilities provide safe and stable services for residents.
The grants were awarded through the Long-Term Care Quality Investment Pilot program. The program was open to skilled nursing facilities, personal care homes, assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities enrolled in a quality improvement work initiative through the state’s long-term care RISE program. The RISE program, launched in 2022, supports long-term care facilities in recovering and rebuilding from the pandemic.
Grant funding was awarded to applicants using a variety of factors, including the social vulnerability index based on ZIP code level data and the number of Medicaid days or number of residents with Supplemental Security Income.
