CONNEAUTVILLE — The borough office will move next week to a new location; as a result, future Conneautville Borough Council meetings will have a new location as well.
The office, currently at 906 Main St., will relocate to the Conneaut Valley Health Center building, 906 Washington St., according to borough Secretary-Treasurer Deana Seitz.
Because the new location lacks a conference room, Seitz said, future council meetings will take place at The Station, 1500 Main St. Meetings will continue to take place on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m.
The new borough office location is expected to be open Thursday. Service at the current location may be intermittent for periods on Tuesday and Wednesday as furniture and materials are moved, according to Seitz.