A Conneautville man has died from injuries he sustained in a brush fire.
Homer Cote, 82, of 3872 Route 198, was injured on the afternoon of April 14 in a brush fire outside his home, which is located about 4 miles west of Conneautville in Beaver Township.
Cote was flown from the scene by helicopter ambulance to UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment of burns. He then succumbed Saturday afternoon at the hospital.
Cote’s death was ruled accidental due to thermal fire and inhalation injuries, according to a statement to The Meadville Tribune from the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner which was released Thursday.
McCauley Funeral Home, Conneautville, is handling funeral arrangements.
