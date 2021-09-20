CONNEAUTVILLE — A just-purchased East Main Street house sustained extensive damage in a late-Saturday fire that will likely result in a near-total loss, according to Chief Drew Longo of Fellows Club Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire had spread through much of the attic area and “was coming through the steel roofs” of the two-story home as firefighters arrived after being dispatch at 10:56 p.m., Longo said.
“We got a stop on it,” he added. “We pretty much got the fire damage contained to the attic ways and part of the interior wall.”
After bringing the fire under control, however, firefighters spent hours attending to overhaul activities that were exacerbated by the age of the home and its balloon-frame construction. Popular from the mid-1850s to the 1950s, balloon-frame homes feature long studs running from the basement to the attic with no dividers between floors. The resulting voids offer fire the opportunity to spread easily from one floor to another, according to FireEngineering.com.
Firefighters worked at the scene until approximately 4 a.m., according to Longo.
“There was a lot of overhaul due to the exterior fire damage to the house and even more water and smoke damage through whole home,” he said.
The house was left uninhabitable, which undoubtedly will affect the plans of the new owners of the home, according to Longo. Sale of the house was complete in the last week and the new owners had planned to occupy it in the next week, Longo said.
Various online real estate websites indicated that the home had been sold for $25,000 on Sept. 17.
Longo said the fire was not considered suspicious. He planned to contact a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal in an attempt to determine the cause.
The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was hurt in extinguishing the blaze, Longo said.
Fellows Club went back into service at approximately 5 a.m., according to Longo. Hayfield, Linesville, Saegertown, Summit and Springboro volunteer fire departments also responded to the scene.
