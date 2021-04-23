CONNEAUTVILLE — Borough cleanup day is Tuesday. Items should be placed at the street Monday evening for pickup along with regular household trash. Items that will not be accepted include tires, dirt, sod, batteries, construction debris, liquids, hazardous materials, electronic waste, fluorescent bulbs, propane tanks and appliances containing freon.
• More information: Call the borough office at (814) 587-2471.
• • •
EAST FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP — Cleanup day is May 22 from 8 a.m. to noon at the township building, 10180 Adamsville Road, Hartstown. No household garbage, lawn clippings, tires, paint, appliances, construction material or electronics will be accepted.