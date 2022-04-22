CONNEAUTVILLE — Conneautville will hold its cleanup day on Tuesday for borough residents, as part of its refuse pickup.
Items are to be put out with normal garbage service with no limit of items.
The following items will not be accepted: batteries; tires, dirt or sod; construction debris; liquids (except paint cans if completely dry); hazardous materials or chemicals; electronic waste including TVs, computers, printers, monitors, mouse, keyboards; fluorescent bulbs; propane tanks; items containing freon (unless certified coolant has been removed).