Work to rehabilitate a 23-year old bridge that carries New Linesville Road (Route 198) over Conneaut Creek in Conneautville is expected to begin next week.
PennDOT said work on the bridge, which is located between Mulberry Road and Main Street (Route 18), is expected to start Monday, weather permitting.
The project will include removing the existing asphalt, placing elastomeric waterproof membrane and asphalt overlay on the bridge deck. Work will also include construction of new geo-reinforced approach slabs, drainage improvements, pavement markings and guide rail updates.
The project will require a detour, which will be posted using Route 18, Route 6, Route 7, Route 167 and Route 198. It is expected to be in place for five weeks.
Motorists may also encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.
The new bridge is expected to be opened by late July.
The existing bridge was built in 1998 and is classified as good condition. Approximately 575 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.
The contractor for the $212,000 project is CH&D Enterprises of New Stanton.