CONNEAUTVILLE — Municipal taxes could be on the rise for property owners and people employed in Conneautville.
First up is a local services tax increase that would cost people employed in the borough $52 each year, up from the current annual rate of $10.
Next month, members of Conneautville Borough Council will vote on final approval of the 2023 budget, which comes with a 1-mill increase to the property tax rate.
Combined, the two measures are expected to generate nearly $14,000, with the property tax increase adding about $7,300 to borough coffers and the local sales tax increase yielding $6,500, according to Secretary-Treasurer Deana Seitz. With about 120 people employed in the borough, the tax currently produces about $1,200 each year.
The preliminary 2023 general fund budget includes expenditures of $202,159, Seitz said.
If approved, the property tax hike will increase the borough’s rate from 10 mills to 11 mills. For the owner of a home assessed at $26,000, the rate hike will increase annual property taxes from $260 to $286. The median assessed value of residential properties in Conneaut School District, which includes Conneautville, is $26,000. The Crawford County Assessment Office is unable to provide a median assessed value by individual municipality, according to Chief Assessor Joe Galbo.
Borough Council will hold a special meeting Monday at 7 p.m. to vote on an ordinance to establish the tax. The meeting will take place in the borough office, 906 Washington St.
Council believes the local services tax “is necessary to maintain adequate public safety and street maintenance for all persons living and working in Conneautville Borough,” according to a legal advertisement that appeared Saturday in The Meadville Tribune.
The borough’s preliminary 2023 budget is available for inspection at the borough office weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Council will vote on final approval for the 2023 budget at its next regular meeting, which takes place at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at The Station coffeehouse, 1500 Main St.
