An eighth grader at Conneaut Valley Middle School recently won the Erie section of the American Chemical Society’s annual Illustrated Poem Contest, which was held as part of Chemists Celebrate Earth Week.
Madalynn Miehl of Conneautville was awarded a $25 gift card last month and her illustrated poem advanced to the national competition in the sixth to eighth grade division of the contest.
While the work did not place at the national level, Miehl’s English teacher, Victor Susol, called her win at the local level “an amazing achievement in this pandemic school year.”
“I’ve been watching her all year and she’s a really good artist,” Susol said. “When she reads her journals, they always sound like poems to begin with, so when I saw the contest I thought that is a perfect fit because she can do both.”
The contest asked participants to submit a work of art that incorporated a poem of no more than 40 words, both incorporating the theme “Reducing Our Footprint with Chemistry.” Miehl’s entry — a blue watercolor featuring bubbles and clouds, butterflies and fish — caught the eyes of the contest’s judges.
“The committee was impressed with your beautiful illustration,” contest coordinator and Gannon University chemistry professor Weslene Tallmadge wrote in the award letter. “We hope that you continue to use your talents to teach others about the earth.”
It was the first contest submission for Miehl, who said the win and the chance to reach a larger audience might lead her to enter more contests.
“I’ve always just written my own little poems that I’ve shared with the class,” she said. “I’ve always been a more outgoing person and I’ve done many activities to get my name out there.”
The opportunity to combine her interests in art and writing was part of what convinced Miehl to get over her initial “iffy” response when Susol encouraged her to enter the contest. For someone who typically likes to write a lot, keeping the poem under 40 words was a challenge. Miehl said her love for both the beach, fueled by annual family trips to the South Carolina coast, and for music influenced the final product.
“I love to sing as well,” she said. “Writing goes along with music, so words have a very big impact on me. I love being able to express myself in my own words and in my own art.”
• • •
The text of Madalynn Miehl's illustrated poem that last month won the Erie section of the American Chemical Society’s annual Illustrated Poem Contest:
No air to breathe, no words to speak.
Without clean air no birds can sing.
No water to drink, not even a drop in your sink.
Without clean water no fish can swim in our seas.