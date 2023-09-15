LINESVILLE — A little less than a year from now, rising sixth, seventh and eighth graders in Conneaut School District will be preparing to continue their middle school careers.
For many, that will mean thoughts of more complicated schedules, new friendships, expanded academic and extracurricular opportunities. For some from the district’s northwestern reaches, it will also mean bus rides of perhaps an hour or more to and from school each day.
Conneaut School Board members on Wednesday voted 7-1 in favor of a consolidation plan that will take effect for the 2023-24 school year. In addition to relocating fifth graders from the district’s two current middle schools to the two elementary schools, the plan will also result in the closure of Conneaut Valley Middle School. John Burnham cast the lone vote against the move. Kathleen Duncan-Klink did not attend the meeting.
Facing declining enrollments, increasing expenses and the end of federal pandemic relief, district leaders began laying the groundwork for action early this year, calling for district volunteers on a variety of committees to evaluate priorities and options. By late May, Superintendent Jarrin Sperry cited input from the citizen committees in recommending the plan to send all of the district’s students in grade six through eight to Conneaut Lake Middle School. The school will be renamed Conneaut Area Middle School.
“This was not an easy decision,” Sperry said after the meeting. At the same time, he added, something had to be done: District enrollment has declined by approximately 400 students since its three high schools were consolidated into Conneaut Area Senior High in 2012.
District enrollment last year was approximately 1,863 students, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE)’s Future Ready PA Index website. PDE projections cited during development of the consolidation plan project the enrollment to drop to about 1,527 by the 2030-31 school year.
While action may have been necessary, Burnham offered fiery criticism of the action eventually taken by the board, some of which involved lingering concerns regarding the high school consolidation more than a decade ago. Regarding the upcoming consolidation, Burnham said questions remain outstanding regarding likely higher costs resulting from transporting middle school students from the Conneaut Valley attendance area to Conneaut Lake and necessary improvements to the Conneaut Valley Elementary kitchen.
“This recommendation by the administration isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on,” Burnham said before the vote.
Board members who supported the move had concerns as well.
“I feel it’s important the administration bring a plan to the October work session with everything we need to accomplish by August of ’24. As a board we need to discuss this at every meeting we have moving forward,” G.W. Hall said. “We owe that to the public, we owe that to our staff, we owe that to our students.”
Calling the vote “one of the hardest decisions for me,” Hall said that “it makes us stronger educationally.”
The building closure is expected to result in significant savings for the shrinking district. Based on recent figures, closing Conneaut Valley Middle School will reduce annual expenses by about $116,000. If the building is sold, that figure goes up to about $466,000.
Board President Dot Luckock said after the meeting that expenses will likely be lowered further as faculty positions are reduced by about 10 over the next five years through attrition.
But some questions remain unanswered. Regarding transportation times, for instance, Sperry said that it’s not yet clear how long the longest bus rides will be. Such questions remain unanswered, according to Sperry, largely because the plan had not yet been approved.
“Now we can really, you know, put the rubber to the road, no pun intended,” he said. “The district has always maintained that they’d like ride times to be an hour or less. Now, that doesn’t always happen.”
Sperry said for the earliest passengers picked up or the last dropped off on some current routes, drive times can be as long as 70 to 75 minutes. Inclement weather can extend those times even further. The issue is an ongoing challenge for a rural district spread over more than 300 square miles, Sperry said.
For Luckock, the involvement of residents in the decision-making process and the board’s ultimate decision focused most importantly on maintaining the best possible educational opportunities for students, despite reduced enrollment and a shrinking faculty size. Luckock pointed to two things in particular.
“We can make sure that we are not stepping backwards on educational offerings,” she said, “and with the pandemic monies stopping, we had to really address an over-$2 million budget deficit. We needed to be proactive on addressing budget concerns.”
