A series of events will be held this month in Conneautville, Linesville and Springboro to seek input from borough residents and business owners on ideas to improve their communities.
The events, organized by municipal officials and community leaders, are part of a process undertaken by the three boroughs to update their comprehensive plans, which date back to the 1970s. Community input received from the events will build upon feedback gathered from the March event series that encouraged participants to forge an overall vision or direction for their borough’s development.
“We’re excited for the turnout that we’ve had thus far and the level of hands-on engagement we’ve seen,” said Bill Walker of Linesville, who serves on the steering committee for the planning effort.
A survey conducted last summer in each borough revealed that respondents’ top priorities for their borough’s focus were aligned, according to Crawford County Planning Office. The top four priorities in each borough were the need to attract businesses and jobs, address blighted properties, maintain declining infrastructure, and improve their town’s image.
At this month’s events, participants will plot out ideas and present their opinions on proposed projects and strategies intended to address these four overall areas of concern.
“This is where the rubber meets the road,” Conneautville Mayor Allen Clark said. “We need people to share their ideas and opinions on projects and strategies to improve our communities so we really want citizens to come out for these events.”
The casual, open house-style events will allow attendees to come and leave at any time during the event. Each event will also host limited civic engagement activities for youth, though no supervision will be provided, and offer light refreshments.
The first input session will take place in Linesville from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 19 Lakeland Senior Center, 237 S. Pymatuning St.
Springboro will host the second session from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 25 at the social hall of Springboro Volunteer Fire Department, 176 N. Main St.
The final event will take place at the social hall of Conneautville Volunteer Fire Department, 1015 Strawberry Alley, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 26.
• More information: Visit conneaut-valley-plan-crawfordcountypa.hub.arcgis.com.