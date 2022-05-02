CONNEAUT TOWNSHIP — The township will hold its cleanup day on saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the township building, 4026 W. Center Road, Linesville.
Acceptable items are appliances, metal items (including metal sheeting and cleaned or hard-dried paint cans). The township will accept one TV and one computer (laptop or tower with monitor) per household. If a household more than one TV or computer, the cost is $5 each.
The township will accept tires at a cost of $5 each. Semi tires are $20 each and tractor tires are $25 each. No more than four tires per household will be accepted.
One toilet per household will be accepted. Each additional toilet will cost $10.
Only cash will be accepted for payment.
Items that will not be accepted include regular household garbage, burnable items, construction material such as drywall, wood and shingles.
The grounds are monitored and no pickers will be allowed.
• More information: Call (814) 683-5091.