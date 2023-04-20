CONNEAUT TOWNSHIP — Conneaut Township will hold its cleanup day on May 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the township building, 4026 W. Center Road, Linesville.

Acceptable items are appliances, metal items including metal sheeting, and cleaned and/or hard dry paint cans.

The township will accept one television and one computer (laptop or tower with monitor) per household.

If a household has more than one TV or computer, the cost is $5 per additional item.

The township will accept up to 20-inch car tires at $5 a tire. Truck and implement tires are $10 each and semi tires are $20 each, and no more than four tires per household.

One toilet per household no charge with a maximum of three per family accepted with the extra two costing $10 each.

Only cash will be accepted.

Not acceptable items are regular household garbage and burnables or construction material (drywall, shingles or wood).

No pickers or early dumping allowed.

More information: Call (814) 683-5091 and leave a message.

