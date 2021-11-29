LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board will hold both its reorganization meeting and its regularly scheduled work session on Wednesday.
The reorganization meeting will be held first, with the work session commencing after the closing of the first meeting. School board business will start at 7 p.m. at the Alice Schafer Annex, as is typical for the board.
Of note, the reorganization meeting will see the swearing in of two new school board members. Ryan Klink and Adam Horne, who won during the recent general elections earlier in November, will replacing the outdoing Don Ellis Jr. and Theressa Miller.
Neither Ellis nor Miller sought reelection. Incumbents Dorothy Luckock and John Burnham, who were on the ballot during the election, won their seats again and will remain on the board.
Ellis was with the board for 12 years, while Miller served four.
Before the complete board meetings, the Budget/Finance Committee will meet at the annex starting at 5:30.
All meetings by the board and its committees are open to the public. The board will hold its voting meeting a week after the work session, on Dec. 8.
