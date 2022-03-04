LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board is expected to vote next week on the purchase of a new stadium scoreboard for Conneaut Area Senior High School.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Frank Kimmel, director of buildings and grounds for the school district, presented nine options for the board to consider. The options were split between three size categories, with three companies — Institutional Specialties Incorporated, DeMans Team Sports and Nevco — submitting one bid each for the respective categories.
The first category called for a board around 18 feet long and with a 5.75-by-10.67-foot LED (light-emitting diode) screen. The second category increased the LED screen size to 6.75-by-15.92-foot, while the third category increased the board size to 25 feet long.
Kimmel recommended to the board to pick the DeMans’ bid for the third and largest size category, saying he was surprised at the price point — $98,325 — the company was offering. DeMans was the lowest bidder in all three categories, with its bid in the first category coming in at $75,400 and at $86,400 for the second category.
“He left some money on the table,” Kimmel said of DeMans. “If we don’t take this bid, he won’t offer it again.”
The bid from DeMans calls for a 26-foot-wide board, with a 6.8-by-15.7-foot LED screen. It would have an aluminum truss name panel for the school, 24-inch tall game clocks, and up to eight sponsorship panels, split between four on the bottom and four on either side of the screen.
Tim McQuiston and GW Hall, chairmen of the buildings and grounds committee and athletic committee, respectively, both expressed support for Kimmel’s recommendation. McQuiston said he thought there was “great potential” for the school board to get its money back through advertising, and that the stadium board could also be used for classes or to advertise school functions.
“I think at this point we don’t really want to skimp here,” he said. “We want something that’s going to last a long time and it’s going to do well.”
Hall gave a presentation to show the advertising opportunities the stadium board could generate. Besides the sponsorship panels on the board itself, Hall said the school district would sell sponsorship opportunities through the LED screen, such as halftime sponsors, players of the week and other such categories.
Across a proposed 28 games played in the stadium during a year, Hall said the board could generate up to $42,000 per year with maximum possible sponsorships.
“I’m not saying we’re going to raise $42,000 in year one on this board,” he said. “What I’m showing here is it gives us a potential revenue stream to help pay back the board and also fund other things.”
Board member Kathy Klink, however, expressed some reservations, citing her experience as treasurer of the Crawford County Fair Board.
“It’s very hard to get people around here to sponsor,” she said. “I’m part of the Crawford County Fair. It is very hard to get sponsors in Crawford County. Very, very hard.”
However, Kimmel said if the board only received 1/28th of the funding set out by Hall, the LED portion of the board would pay for itself over 10 years.
The new board is a necessity after Kimmel discovered in January that the metal posts that hold up the existing one had started to rot. Kimmel reiterated his concerns over the existing board at Wednesday’s meeting.
“That thing needs to come down,” he said. “It’s a safety hazard now.”
The cost put forward by DeMans includes installation of the board, according to Hall. The new board will likely not be put in the same spot as the existing one, as Kimmel has recommended it be moved to give home team an easier angle at which to view the board.
“You’ve got to have a home-field advantage if you’re going to spend that kind of money,” Kimmel said.
During a joint-committee meeting by the athletic and buildings and grounds committees last month, Hall said he was in discussion with the Conneaut athletic boosters about potential help in funding the board, which would involve sharing revenue generated by the board to pay the boosters back. Speaking to the Tribune on Thursday, Hall said discussions with the boosters were ongoing.
The board will be used for a variety of athletic events, including football, soccer and girls lacrosse. It also will be used for band competitions, graduations and other such events, such as by displaying the names of students during graduation.
It is hoped that the new board will be up in time by the first football game of next school year.
Conneaut School Board will next meet on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Alice Shafer Annex.