LINESVILLE — The agenda for Conneaut School Board’s meeting tonight includes a vote on a plan that, if approved, would send some grade levels to different buildings and close Conneaut Valley Middle School entirely.
The changes would take effect for the 2024-25 school year. The board meets at 7 in the Alice Schafer Annex gymnasium.
Under the proposal recommended to the board by Superintendent Jarrin Sperry, fifth-grade classes would be relocated from the district’s middle schools to the elementary schools based on attendance areas. Grades six, seven and eight, currently split between two middle schools, would be consolidated into one school at the location of the current Conneaut Lake Middle School. The consolidated facility would be renamed Conneaut Area Middle School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.