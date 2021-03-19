For six years Laura Palmer has been teaching about agriculture and what it takes to run a farm, including four years at Conneaut Area Senior High (CASH). Now she’s receiving some recognition for her efforts.
Palmer is one of four finalists for the Nationwide Golden Owl Award in the Pennsylvania division. The award recognizes exceptional teachers in the field of agricultural education, with the winner in each participating state being named the Ag Educator of the Year.
The contest, in its third year, is held in Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio, Indiana and New York.
Each of the four finalists received an individualized plaque and $500 to “help fund future educational efforts,” according to a release from Nationwide. Whichever of the finalists is named Ag Educator of the Year will receive an additional $3,000.
For Palmer, who received her plaque in late February, the honor came as a surprise. She received her recognition in a visit from officials from the Pennsylvania FFA and Nationwide right during one of her classes.
“I was shocked,” she said. “I had no idea what was happening.”
Palmer is a full-time agriculture teacher at Conneaut, teaching in grades nine through 12. She grew up on a farm in Butler County and participated in the 4-H, showing pigs and sheep.
For her, being an agriculture teacher has been a dream come true.
“I always wanted to be a teacher, so teaching ag was the perfect way to combine something I always wanted to do with something I was passionate about like agriculture,” she said.
She got her teaching degree from Penn State University, earning a teacher’s certification in agriculture. She spent her first two years teaching in Union City Area School District, though she student-taught at CASH in 2015.
She transferred to Conneaut after the retirement of the former agriculture teacher, Ellen Aurand. Conneaut is the only school district in Crawford County with a full agriculture education program, and Palmer also acts as the adviser for the Conneaut FFA program.
CASH Principal David Maskrey called Palmer’s naming as one of the finalists a “shot in the arm” that was much needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Maskrey called agricultural education very important given that Crawford County is a rural area and said he has confidence in Palmer’s ability to win the Ag Educator of the Year title.
“I believe she has a very good shot at it because she does an outstanding job,” he said. “She’s young, she’s enthusiastic and I believe she should win.”
Palmer’s nomination for the award came from one of her students, senior Katie Chason.
“Mrs. Palmer is nothing short of a motivator and mentor to me and all her students,” Chason wrote in her nomination essay. “No matter what she does, Mrs. Palmer is always positive. She treats every single student with respect and teaches them all in any way they need to get the information through to them.”
Palmer personally enjoys watching her students grow and getting to know them throughout their years at school. Her main agriculture class is offered at all grade levels, with the students taking successive iterations throughout their time at high school, giving her plenty of time to watch them learn.
She also appreciates the variety of her class.
“It’s something different every day,” she said. “I’m always teaching different topics, different kids.”
Ag education is a very hands-on and project-based style of teaching, Palmer said. Students spend a lot of time in machine shops or greenhouses, though doing such things has become difficult during the pandemic.
As for what she plans to do with the $3,000 should she win the final prize, Palmer is still up in the air.
“Oh I have no idea,” she said. “I haven’t even thought of that yet.”
The other three finalists from Pennsylvania are Katherine Ranck of Garden Spot High School in New Holland, Thomas Hojnowki of Canton High School, and Sherisa Nailor of Big Spring High School in Newville. Each nominee represents a different region of the state, with Palmer being the western region nominee.
In addition to the educator awards, Nationwide is donating $5,000 in each participating state’s FFA program.
