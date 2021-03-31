LINESVILLE — Conneaut School District is accepting proposals for a new busing service contract set to begin in July.
The district's current contract with Anderson Coach and Travel expires on June 30. The agreement with Anderson was a three-year extension on an original five-year contract, with costs of around $3.5 million per year, according to Business Manager Greg Mayle.
Mayle said that due to the length of time since Conneaut last sought a new contract, it is seeking new proposals rather than going after another extension with Anderson to see if any other companies are able to submit proposals at a lower rate.
The last days to submit proposals to the school district is Friday at 2 p.m. However, Mayle said he does not anticipate the school board will vote on any of the proposals until its May 12 voting meeting. This is because the request for proposal process, as opposed to a bidding process, allows the school district to negotiate with the submitting companies and possibly change the proposals after the submission.