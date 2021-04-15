CONNEAUT TOWNSHIP — Conneaut Township cleanup day is May 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. at 4026 W. Center Road, Linesville.
Acceptable items are: appliances, metal items including metal sheeting and cleaned and/or hard dry paint cans. The township will accept one TV and one computer (laptop or tower with monitor) per household. If a household submits more than one TV or computer, the cost is $5 per TV and computer. The township will accept one toilet per household. If additional toilets are submitted, the cost is $5 per toilet with up to four per household. The township will accept tires at $5 a tire and no more than four tires per household. Only cash will be accepted for payment.
Items not accepted are regular household garbage and burnables or construction material such as drywall, shingles or wood.
• More information: Contact the township garage at (814) 683-5091 or township secretary Telce Varee at (814) 587-3185.
• • •
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Spring Township cleanup day is May 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the municipal building, 23578 N. Center Road, Springboro.
Only one load per residence. Residents are asked not to take batteries, cans containing liquids, yard debris and burnables, concrete or tires. No business materials will be accepted.