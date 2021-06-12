LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board has settled on the use of the Conneaut Area Senior High School auxiliary gym as the location of its town hall meeting in August.
The location was picked at Wednesday's school board meeting at the suggestion of Superintendent Jarrin Sperry. The auxiliary gym, which is informally known as the "gymatorium," would allow for sufficient space regardless of crowd size.
The town hall, planned for Aug. 4 at 6 p.m., will allow members of the public to give comments and ask questions of the school board. Updates on COVID-19 news as it relates to the schools and an overview of the school district's cyber school program will also be given.