LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board members are poised to vote on a janitorial contract extension worth $876,240 over the next five years.
The specifics of the contract with Bonded Services to provide janitorial work at Conneaut Valley Middle School was discussed at the board's work session on Wednesday. The contract starts with an annual rate of $163,860 for the 2021-22 school year, then increases by 1.66 percent for the first two years, and then by 1.67 percent for the last two years, ending at $175,044 in the 2025-26 school year.
Compared to Bonded Services' last contract with the district, this new agreement has lower annual rate increases. The previous contract started at $145,448 and increased by between 2.50 percent to 2.73 percent per year, ending at $161,184.
However, the new contract stipulates that Bonded Services must purchase and provide its own equipment for janitorial work at the middle school, an addition which was pushed for by Conneaut Director of Buildings and Grounds Frank Kimmel. The school district previously provided its own equipment for the company to use.
"In 2019 and 2020, we spent roughly $11,400 on repairs and then $7,360," Kimmel said. "So with the equipment that we would need to purchase to continue on with that building, we could be anywhere from $30,000 to $40,000 in the next five years."
As a result of the equipment purchase provisions, Conneaut will additionally pay Bonded Services $5,844 every year for the period of the contract, on top of the annual rates. This will come to a total of $29,220 in payments over the term of the contract. Thus, while the first year rate of the contract is $163,860, Conneaut will actually pay the company $169,704 in the first year when including the equipment expense.
This is not the first time the school district has switched the provisions of its janitorial contracts to have the involved company provide their own equipment. In 2019, the school board approved a contract with ServiceMaster Clean to provide janitorial services at the Alice Shafer Annex with the provision that the company provide its own equipment.
That contract, however, was a new one, as Conneaut before 2019 performed cleaning at the annex in house with its own staff.
Board member Theressa Miller expressed some reservations with the equipment provision with Bonded Services.
"If we let them buy all of the equipment, it really minimizes our ability to go out to the next person or go to the next group," Miller said. "It minimizes the ability of having competition when this contract is over."
Further, Miller said if Conneaut had its own equipment, that would represent an asset the school district could utilize and appreciate the value of.
Kimmel, however, suggested company employees might be less cautious over breaking school-owned equipment compared to equipment their company owns. Miller said she wouldn't allow a company to break school-owned equipment, but Kimmel brought up difficulties with keeping track of something like that.
"Understood but we'd have to increase supervision to monitor that," Kimmel said in responding to Miller. "What I'm saying is we have these people cleaning in the evenings, weekends and nights, cleaning around after practices."
Board member GW Hall asked what the industry standard was in terms of equipment ownership. Kimmel was unsure of an exact percentage, but estimated it was about 50-50 between the contractors owning equipment and the school districts owning the equipment.
Final approval of the contract is expected to come before the school board at the voting meeting on March 10 at the Alice Shafer Annex.
