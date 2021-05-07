LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board will vote next week whether to name board member GW Hall as the board treasurer, transitioning away from having First National Bank serve in the role.
First National Bank has traditionally named a designee, typically the branch manager of the Vernon Township First National Bank, to serve as the school board's treasurer. However, at Wednesday's work session, Conneaut Business Manager Greg Mayle said the bank has seen a high degree of turnover in that role, which has let to issues with the school district having to constantly change-out treasurers.
"I think in the past that was a lot more feasible back in the day when jobs were held for a little bit longer than they typically are now," he said. "We are starting to see more turnover in that position."
Whenever a branch manager leaves, Mayle said they remain the board's treasurer until the board is next able to meet and remove them. Further, he said it can take a month or two for the bank to pick a new treasurer.
Board Solicitor George Joseph, who also serves as solicitor for other school boards including PENNCREST, said the problem is not unique to Conneaut.
"(Other boards) are seeing the same problem," he said. "It's a lot of turnover. These positions used to be career positions and now they rollover every two or three years."
As such, Mayle suggested having a someone else taking over the position, including potentially a school board member.
The treasurer's responsibilities include reviewing receipts, payment of school funds, monthly deposit reports, monthly investment reports and the settling of accounts. Mayle said the position is largely a "figurehead" role as it currently stands, though he envisions it might become more involved if the board brings it in-house.
Board member Kathleen Klink at first suggested that a member of the school board's finance committee take up the role of treasurer. However, that idea turned out to not be feasible in the current board, as the finance committee is made up of board President Dorothy Luckock, board Vice President Jamie Hornstein and board member Theressa Miller. The person named as treasurer cannot hold any other officer positions, disqualifying Luckock and Hornstein, while Miller isn't planning to run for reelection.
After asking if any of the board members were interested, Hall offered up his name. Speaking to the Tribune after the meeting, Hall said he thought giving the position to a school board member was a good idea and figured he would give it a shot.
Board members will vote whether to appoint Hall to a one-year term as treasurer at their voting meeting on May 12. The position of board treasurer is voted on every May.
