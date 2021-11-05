LINESVILLE — Conneaut School District is contacting retired teachers in an effort to help revive a program which allows students to earn college credits.
The district is looking for instructors for the Regional Choice Initiative (RCI) program at the Crawford County Career and Technical Center.
At Wednesday's school board work session, Superintendent Jarrin Sperry said the district has been contacting retirees with master's degrees to help bring back the program.
Sperry said the program was formerly run through a partnership of Edinboro University and Intermediate Unit 5 (IU5).
However, this past spring, Edinboro informed IU5 that because of its merger with California University and Clarion University into Pennsylvania Western University, it would no longer be taking part in the program.
"They put a pause on their RCI work," Sperry said. "We don't know if they're going to come back."
Meanwhile, IU5 has reached out to Gannon University, which said it is interested in taking up the program but is in need of instructors, according to Sperry,
Sperry said "ideally" the university hopes to have the program back up and running by spring, but it will depend on whether it can get teachers.
Through the RCI program, students complete college credits for a variety of courses, though Sperry said they are typically freshmen-level classes.
