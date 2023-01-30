Conneaut School District has set its registration dates for new kindergarten students for 2023-24.

Registration is at Conneaut Valley Elementary on April 12 from 8:10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m.; and at Conneaut Lake Elementary on April 18 from 8:10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m.

Prospective students must be age 5 prior to Aug. 1, 2023, to enroll for the 2023-24 school year.

Full-day kindergarten is in place at both elementary schools.

Parent(s) or guardian(s) must be present and provide: the child’s original birth certificate; records of immunizations; proof of residency; and, if applicable, custody papers.

Children entering school must have been immunized for the following: diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DEP), four doses, fourth does must be after the 4th birthday; polio, four doses; MMR, two doses; hepatitis B, three doses; and two doses of varicella (chicken pox), or provide the date and age of the child when he/she had the disease.

The new kindergarten student also should also be present at registration.

For questions or to schedule a different time, contact the appropriate elementary office:

• Conneaut Lake Elementary, (814) 683-5900, extension 8191.

• Conneaut Valley Elementary, (814) 683-5900, extension 6326.

