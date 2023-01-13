LINESVILLE — The possibility of school building consolidation and property tax hikes has Conneaut School District looking for help from the public.
Conneaut School Board is seeking volunteers to serve on committees as the district prepares for budget shortfalls expected to approach $2 million in the next few years.
Federal pandemic relief funds “have permitted us the time this year to create a plan for financial stability,” the board said in a press release Thursday. “By taking this proactive approach we are hopeful to avoid substantial property tax increases for several years.”
Cost-cutting measures on the table include combining the district’s two middle schools into one building.
“The board wants to invite residents of Conneaut School District to join short-term advisory committees that will collect data, evaluate ideas, and formulate a recommendation to the full board,” the statement said.
Committees on budget and finances, educational programming, transportation and facilities will meet from February to May. The committees will each consist of two school board members, relevant district administrators, district residents and staff volunteers with an appointed liaison.
The board’s call was aimed at residents interested “the solution,” according to the press release. Interested residents should email Beth Moss, confidential secretary to the superintendent, at bmoss@conneautsd.org by Feb. 1.
Applicants should include their name, address, voting municipality, email address and phone number. They should also state the number of children or grandchildren they currently have enrolled in the district, their areas of expertise and reasons for serving and their top two committee choices.
