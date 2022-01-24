Conneaut School District has been awarded a Safe Schools Targeted Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
The $32,500 grant will be used to maintain a school police officer, according to state Rep. Parke Wentling, whose district includes the western portion of Crawford County.
“As a former educator, investing in the protection of our children will always remain a high priority for me,” Wentling said in making the announcement. “No parent should have to worry about their children’s safety when they send them off to school. I am confident that this funding will be put to good use in addressing the unique security needs of Conneaut School District.”
The Safe Schools Targeted Grant Program is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and funded by the General Assembly through this year’s state budget. A total of $8 million in grant funding was awarded to schools statewide.
PDE’s Office for Safe Schools offers four types of safety grants: equipment grants of up to $25,000; program grants of up to $20,000; School Police Officer grants of up to $40,000; and School Resource Officer grants of up to $60,000.