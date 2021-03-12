LINESVILLE — Conneaut School District has a new refuse and recycling contract, following a unanimous vote at Wednesday's school board meeting.
Tri-County Industries will now provide garbage pickup services at the school district for the next three school years, taking over for Waste Management. The contract is worth $96,678, with payment spread out across the three years of the contract.
Buildings and Grounds Director Frank Kimmel told the Tribune that Tri-County and Waste Management are competitive with each other and it's not uncommon for the school district to switch between the two. Waste Management's bid was for $99,930.33.
The bids are estimated costs based on the price-per-pickup for refuse and recycling, according to Kimmel. The contract goes into effect July 1, 2021, and lasts through June 30, 2024. In terms of cost, it is up from the Waste Management contract from the past three school years, which was bid at $83,681.27.
Board member Don Ellis was absent from the meeting and did not take part in the vote.