LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board is unlikely to move forward with a request from the new owner of Conneaut Lake Park to enact a tax break program for a lot on the east side of Conneaut Lake.
On Oct. 6, Todd Joseph of KLR Assets LLC had requested the school board issue a letter of support in his attempt to have a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program enacted in Sadsbury Township for the property lot, which is located at the corner of Iroquois Road and Route 18. Joseph is also the owner of Keldon Holdings LLC, which purchased Conneaut Lake Park in March.
Joseph plans to build a residential development at the lot. The proposed development would be either 56 single-family homes plus 24 one-bedroom apartments, or condominiums with a commercial mixed-use building.
The fact Joseph was planning a residential development was a sticking point for school board solicitor George Joseph, who has no relation. According to the solicitor, LERTA applies only as tax relief to improvements made to deteriorated business or industrial properties, not residential ones.
"So when we say LERTA in relationship to Mr. Joseph's proposed residential development, LERTA, as that statute is written, doesn't apply," George Joseph said.
George Joseph said there is a companion statue that applies to residential properties called the Improvement of Deteriorating Real Property or Areas Tax Exemption Act, which he said "essentially does the same thing as LERTA" but in regards to residential properties. However, use of that act has caveats, which need to be met.
George Joseph said properties only qualify if a local taxing body — such as county or township government, or the school board — classify the property as being in a "deteriorated neighborhood." To do that, the taxing entity would need to go through a process including holding a public hearing and determining the exact boundaries of the deteriorated neighborhood.
Alternatively, the property could qualify if a "health, housing or building inspection agency" certifies it as unfit for human habitation, or issues an order requiring the property to be vacated or demolished.
Should the property meet the requirements, the taxing entity would have a choice of one of four forms of tax exemptions to provide for any improvements to the properties. The choices are: a 10-year exemption that starts at 100 percent and decreases by 10 percent each year; a five-year exemption that starts at 100 percent and decreases by 20 percent each year; a three-year, 100 percent exemption; or a full, 100 percent exemption for 10 years.
After hearing the information from the solicitor, board members indicated they had no desire of going forward with the proposal. Board President Dorothy Luckock said she had heard Sadsbury Township had already turned down the request separately, and that none of the board members had indicated a desire to pursue enactment of the program.
"At this time, I have not heard from any board members who have tried to move this request forward," Luckock said.
The Sadsbury Township Board of Supervisors unanimously voted against enacting a LERTA ordinance for the township during a meeting last month.
Board member Theressa Miller said the board should not move forward with the request until Todd Joseph at least got approval from the township first.
"Those are his neighbors and his contemporaries," she said. "I think he needs to start there."
Board member GW Hall said he took "a little offense" at Todd Joseph describing the lot as a dilapidated cornfield when he originally spoke to the board and further gave no sign of support.
Several members of the public attending spoke out against the request. Megan Wenko, who said she was a freshman at Conneaut Area Senior High School, even thanked the board for denying the request.
