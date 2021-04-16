LINESVILLE — A vote on an update to a Conneaut School District policy for admitting students was tabled at the school board's meeting Wednesday night due to an older version of the policy being placed on the agenda.
Board member Theressa Miller pointed out that the version of the policy update which was uploaded to the board's online agenda did not include updates which were made by Conneaut Solicitor George Joseph. Superintendent Jarrin Sperry guessed that the wrong version of the policy had been uploaded, but out of precaution the board opted to table the vote.
Joseph, speaking to the Tribune after the meeting, said his updates would not have substantially changed the policy but were intended to reflect the results of recent cases.
The policy in question is meant to close a loophole regarding registration for kindergarten classes in the district. The update would forbid parents who live in the district and registered their students for kindergarten classes with another entity beside Conneaut — such as a cyber-charter school — from registering their students for kindergarten classes with Conneaut if they've left that other entity. An exception is made for students who are labeled gifted and were at least 5 years old by Sept. 1.
Sperry, speaking at the March 3 meeting of the school board, said there had been cases where a parent would sign their kids up for a cyber-charter kindergarten program only to immediately pull them from the class to register for kindergarten classes with Conneaut. This would allow them to skirt the minimum age requirement for signing up for kindergarten classes with Conneaut of the child being at least 5 years old by Sept. 1.
The vote for final adoption of the policy is now expected to take place at the May 12 voting meeting.
