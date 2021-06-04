LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board is poised to adopt a balanced budget with no tax increases at its next meeting.
Business Manager Greg Mayle gave a final presentation on the $44.2 million budget at the board's work session on Wednesday. The vote at the June 9 meeting will represent the final step in the budgeting process for the next school year.
Compared to when the budget was last voted on in May, the financial document has undergone only minor alterations. There is an increase in revenues and expenditures in the amount of $49,656.
Mayle said that increase is due to the school district receiving an Additional Targeted Support and Improvement (ATSI) grant.
The school district also increased money for the safety committee in the amount of $2,500, and added additional $16,500-worth of spending for new cafeteria tables and chairs. In turn, $19,000 less will be put into reserve funds, balancing out the spending.
While the budget is balanced, it is only that way thanks to the stimulus funds given out by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic, something Mayle was keen to remind the board about. Without the stimulus, Mayle said the budget would have revenue of $39.8 million and expenditures of $41.1 million, equating to a $1.3 million deficit.
"In a quote unquote normal year, that is a good estimate of what our deficit would look like," Mayle said.
Conneaut is receiving nearly $10 million in stimulus money, with most of the money — $6 million — coming from the third stimulus.
Mayle has called for the school district to spread out its stimulus spending over the next several years, finishing up in the 2024-25 school year. He has also suggested the board hold off on considering any revenue-raising measures until the 2022-23 school year in order to see how funds change with the pandemic coming to an end.
Looking long-term, Mayle also discussed the school district's fund balance, which is set to finish this school year and next school year at nearly $12.7 million.
Going off of "worst-case scenario" projections, Mayle said the school district would run out of its fund balance in 2026-27.
However, that situation could easily change, Mayle said. For example, if the school district saw assessment growth, an increase to its basic education subsidy and increased earned income tax of 2 percent annually over that same time frame, as well as some adjustments to positions due to declining enrollment and a return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic cyber charter enrollment numbers, the school district would be able to maintain a $6.7 million fund balance by the end of the 2026-27 school year.
"I think this what-if scenario shows the budget and finance committee's rational for the recommendation to keep taxes flat this year, because there's just so much we don't know," Mayle said. "There's so much we don't know about what the post-COVID economy, even at a local level, is going to look like."
Mayle said he felt "confident" regarding the idea of waiting a year and seeing how finances change after that.
In other budget details, Mayle said the capital projects fund is budgeted at $108,921 in expenditures for 2021-22, significantly smaller than previous years. This, however, is because many capital projects expenses were moved into the general fund and paid for thanks to stimulus funds.
Further, in a development for the food service fund, the school district has received a waiver allowing it to continue offering free meals under what is termed the "Seamless Summer Option" (SSO) by the federal government.
The SSO increases the subsidy the food services receive for offering free meals, meaning that the food service fund will operate in the positives for the year. Typically the food service fund runs at a deficit, and the school district makes a transfer from the general fund to make up for the revenue losses.
"That vastly improved the outlook in the food service fund," Mayle said.
Accounting for a $250,000 transfer from the general fund into the food service fund to pay for new equipment, the food service fund is expected to end next year with a positive balance of $322,343.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.