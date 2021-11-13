LINESVILLE — Wednesday's meeting of Conneaut School Board was the last for two of its members.
Theressa Miller and Don Ellis Jr. both declined to run for re-election this November, bringing an end to their terms. Ellis had been with the board for 12 years, while Miller had served for four.
At the close of Wednesday's meeting, Board President Dorothy Luckock gave well wishes to the two outgoing board members.
"Thank you," Luckock said. "We all know that you've been very passionate for students and very much appreciate your service to the students and the families in Conneaut schools."
Attending the meeting remotely, Ellis, in a closing comment, thanked his constituency for affording him the "privilege" to serve on the board. He further thanked the administrators and staff for the "experience of a lifetime" and wished the best of the incoming board members, Ryan Klink and Adam Horne.
Miller did not give a public comment during the meeting, but spoke with the Tribune following adjournment.
"I hope that I brought parent advocacy and student advocacy to the board in a really varied way," Miller said, calling the views of students and parents important for the board.
Conneaut School Board will next meet on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. The board will hold its reorganization meeting, followed by its regularly scheduled work session.
