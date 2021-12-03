LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board welcomed its two newest members and changed some office holders at its reorganization meeting Wednesday.
New board members Ryan Klink and Adam Horne were sworn in alongside reelected incumbents Dorothy Luckock and John Burnham. Klink and Horne are taking the seats previously held by Don Ellis Jr. and Theressa Miller, neither of whom ran for reelection.
"I'm excited to serve on the board," Klink told the Tribune after the meeting. "I've been sitting in on the meetings since March or April, and I'm excited to be on the other side of it."
Horne expressed similar sentiments when speaking to the Tribune.
"I'm excited to learn what I can do to help and be a useful asset for the school district," he said.
In addition to the swearing in, elections were held for the board's president and vice president. Luckock and Jamie Hornstein, respectively, were reelected to those positions. No other candidates were nominated, and Burnham was the only "no" vote in both elections.
Eric McGuirck was unanimously appointed as the board's representative to the Crawford County Career and Technical Center, a position previously held by Ellis. Similarly, McGuirck was also voted as the board's representative to the Eagles Foundation, which was also a seat Ellis held.
The Eagles Foundation is a charitable organization that supports educational efforts in the district, such as through scholarships. The board representative is a member of the foundation board and also brings back reports on the foundation to present to the school board.
When it came to appointing the Pennsylvania School Board Association liaison, however, the board was met with reluctance. Current office-holder Kathy Klink said she felt she "did not do the job justice" due to lack of time and asked for someone else to take up the role. After a period of silence in which none of the board members spoke up, Luckock offered to take the position and was unanimously appointed.
Luckock said she did not feel she'd be able to do the position justice either, but said she would "make an effort."
The school board voted to maintain its standard meeting schedule of the first and second Wednesdays of the year at 7 p.m. The first Wednesday meeting is the work session while the second Wednesday is the voting meeting.
There are two exceptions to this. The only July meeting, held on July 13, is a combined work session and voting meeting and starts at 6 p.m., while the first meeting in August — Aug. 3 — is given over to the board's town hall meeting at the Conneaut Area Senior High School (CASH) auditorium at 6 p.m. The board will hold a combined work session and voting meeting on the following week, Aug. 10.
As of now the board's meetings, except where otherwise noted, will be held in the Alice Schafer Annex. That may change, however, as the board is considering converting the CASH library into a meeting space.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.