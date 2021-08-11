LINESVILLE — The start time for today's meeting of Conneaut School Board has been pushed back one hour.
In an email to the Tribune, board President Dorothy Luckock said that due to "an oversight on the public notice of our adjusted start time for tonite," the meeting will be moved to a 7 p.m. start, with the board to hold an executive session at 6. Should the executive session run long, the 7 p.m. start may be pushed further back.
Today's meeting, which is a combined work session and voting meeting, was originally intended to begin at 6.
The meeting will be held in the Alice Schafer Annex.