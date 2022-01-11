LINESVILLE — Members of the Conneaut School Board have been invited to meet with a multi-municipality team developing a comprehensive plan for three boroughs in the school district's boundaries.
At Wednesday's meeting, school board President Dorothy Luckock spoke about the invitation from the Conneaut Valley Boroughs' Multi-Municipal Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee to meet at a point next month with school board members. The steering committee is made up of representatives from the boroughs of Springboro, Conneautville and Linesville, and are working together to update comprehensive plans for those municipalities.
The committee said that "since the school district plays a vital role in each region," according to Luckock, they wanted to meet with any available school board members to discuss the plans they're developing and get the school district involved.
Several board members showed interest in the meeting, including Vice President Jamie Hornstein and members John Burnham and Tim McQuiston. Luckock asked for anyone able and interested in attending to let her know by next week.
The Conneaut Valley Boroughs' Plan is a multi-year effort involving the three boroughs and the Crawford County Planning Office, according to Assistant Planning Director for Community Planning Thomas Gilbertson. The project began around the end of 2019, but was delayed by several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has involved community surveys and several background studies.
Gilbertson said the boroughs plan to have further meetings with other community stakeholders in the future regarding the comprehensive plan updates, including businesses, organizations and the general public.
"Part of the idea with these is to get people to a place where they're knowledgable about the effort," he said.
Gilbertson said the project got its start when the Planning Office got notices from several communities seeking to update their comprehensive plan. By working jointly, Gilbertson said the boroughs are able to coordinate their efforts and not compete against each other for funding resources.
Allen Clark, mayor of Conneautville, praised his experience with the coordinated effort, calling it "a plan the whole community can get behind."
"It's been terrific to be able to work with the other boroughs and get our communities involved," he said.
Gilbertson said the meeting with the school board members will be an invite-only engagement targeted specifically for the school district, but future events by the committee may be more open.
