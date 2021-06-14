LINESVILLE — A Conneaut School District teacher will be making the jump into an administrative role as the supervisor of the district's cyber program.
Conneaut School Board members unanimously approved the hiring of Troy Messerall as the full-time supervisor of online learning and digital resources, a position which was created this past April. He is a computer and business teacher in the district, having been with Conneaut since the 2000s.
Messerall will act in a role not dissimilar to a principal for the cyber program, providing oversight to any teachers involved.
He has experience with online schooling, having worked with the cyber program for a number of years.
"I spent 16 years in education and I was looking for a new challenge," he said.
Messerally was hired at a salary of $80,000. He will be stepping down from his role as a teacher to take up the new position. His hiring was in a lump vote along with several other hirings.