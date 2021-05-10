LINESVILLE — A change to how Conneaut School Board appoints members to its committees was the source of debate at the group's meeting Wednesday.
The change, which was initially brought up by Superintendent Jarrin Sperry, would remove a requirement that members of a committee come from different voting districts than one another, with all three districts represented equally on all committees. Instead, any school board member could be appointed to a committee, regardless of which district they are elected from.
Sperry brought up the example of school board member Eric McGuirk as a reason the board was considering the change. McGuirk has expressed an interest in serving on the committee for the Crawford County Career and Technical Center but cannot because board member John Burnham is on the committee and is from the same voting district. McGuirk is a former guidance counselor for the center.
"(McGuirk) has a very vast and working knowledge of the tech center but he cannot by policy sit on that committee unless Mr. Burnham said he didn't want to do it anymore," Sperry said.
However, board member Theressa Miller objected to the change, believing it would reduce transparency within the school board's operations.
"You can put three (Conneaut) Valley members on athletic ad hoc, and you can put three board members all from Conneaut Lake on the budget committee," Miller said. "It stops transparency to our constituents."
Further, Miller said the board members are elected to represent the districts who voted for them, and expressed concern that not all district's concerns would be heard at committee meetings if the policy was changed.
Other board members, however, disagreed with Miller's comments, asserting that they represented more than just their own district.
"Theressa, I guess that's the difference between you and I," said board member Don Ellis. "I represent all the students and all the staff and all the taxpayers in this (school) district, not just a portion."
Board members GW Hall and Jamie Hornstein agreed with Ellis, with Hornstein saying he "took exception" to Miller's comments.
Miller reiterated that she felt the different voting districts represented different interests at times, and suggested that if the policy does pass, a rotation should at least be added to cycle committee members out.
"My constituents don't talk the same way as other constituents do," Miller said, comparing the situation to the U.S. Congress, where representatives espouse the views of their states, rather than the country as a whole.
Ellis, however, said the committees should maintain consistency. He further said that by loosening up the restrictions, it would allow people who specialize in certain fields to work in the committees they're best at.
"Why do you force somebody to be on a committee just because of a region or a district or whatever?" he asked.
Burnham said he saw justifiable points on both sides of the argument. While he agreed the board members tried their best to represent the whole school district, he said geographic differences remain.
"I do not know what happens in Sadsbury Township, Conneaut Lake Borough, Custards or Hartstown, OK?" he said. "That is not my backyard. I do know what happens in Spring Township, Springsboro, Conneautville, Beaver Center and to a lesser extent Harmonsburg, Linesville and Conneaut Township."
Burnham said he felt the policy shouldn't apply to the career and technical center board because it wasn't involved in the general education process at the school district.
McGuirk, who clarified that his seeking to join the technical center board was not the primary reason for the policy change, said he felt the alteration would allow the school board to have the best people possible serving on each committee.
Since the policy is only up for a first reading at this month's meetings, the debate remains up in the air for the moment. Policy changes must go through two readings before a vote is held to potentially pass them.
