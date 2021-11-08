LINESVILLE — In an aim to increase virtual access to its sessions, Conneaut School Board is considering moving its meetings to the Conneaut Area Senior High School (CASH) library following renovations to facilitate the move.
A subcommittee of the school board — consisting of board members G.W. Hall and Jamie Hornstein working with Technology Director Rick Kelly and Buildings and Grounds Director Frank Kimmel — presented their findings regarding a search for a more suitable meeting space for the board at the work session held Wednesday.
The subcommittee examined various areas of criteria in order to settle on their recommendation of the CASH library. All rooms in the district with a minimum size of 1,150 square feet were considered after excluding those which were inappropriate as a meeting space — such as boiler rooms or maintenance areas — and those that presented accessibility issues and inflexibility in terms of their layout.
This left the subcommittee with 21 areas to be considered across the district. These rooms were then graded on several aspects such as space, accessibility, community impact, availability, initial cost and flexibility. Grades were awarded on a one to five scale, with five being preferable to one.
Within those criteria, CASH library scored the highest, earning fives in every category except for initial cost, which was graded at a four, with a total score of 29. Comparatively, the second highest entry — Conneaut Valley Middle School's library — received a score of 25.
Rough cost estimates for renovating the library space for meeting purposes came in at $116,100. The lion's share of that cost would be in the purchase of new equipment — such as audio and camera systems, a control center desktop and displays — at an estimated $64,200.
Furnishings for the new meeting space are estimated to cost $49,900, and would include items like mobile tables, 68 chairs and couches and end tables. The tables would typically be arranged for student use, but on meeting nights would be placed side-by-side to make long tables for the board members, with the excess chairs filling out the audience space.
Renovations to the library space are estimated at $11,000, and will consist of lighting revisions and shelving changes. Kimmel, however, pointed out that renovations to the library lighting are already planned and intended to be done anyways.
"I have some outdated fixtures in there that we just got to get changed out," he said.
Business Manager Greg Mayle said the board would be able to use its stimulus money for the renovations, as one of the allowed uses of the funds is increasing accessibility to the general public.
Kelly said the cost estimates are on the higher end, and it is hoped the final price won't be as high.
The subcommittee asked for feedback from the other board members whether they were fine with moving forward in terms of considering CASH library as the space. No formal vote regarding the project is planned as of yet, and the switch likely won't occur until next summer.
No board members offered any major objections. Theressa Miller said she liked the idea and thought the library a great choice. Board member John Burnham said he didn't see a reason not to use the space, though did request the subcommittee look into costs of mobile equipment to allow the board to hold meetings in other spaces if need be.
