LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board members unanimously approved a contract to perform paving at Conneaut Area Senior High School and Conneaut Valley Elementary School for $44,500 at their voting meeting Wednesday.
The contract was awarded to Penn Ohio Sealing Co., which was the lowest of the three bidders. The other two bidders were Pave Care LLC ($66,976.88) and J&T Paving ($63,200).
The paving work will be done for all of the school district-owned roads and parking lots around Conneaut Valley Elementary School, and all but the two largest parking lots at Conneaut Area Senior High School.
Board member Don Ellis was absent from the meeting and did not take part in the vote.