LINESVILLE — In a 6-2 vote, Conneaut School Board members have approved an extension on a janitorial service contract worth $876,240.
Board members Theressa Miller and John Burnham were the two dissenting votes on the measure to extend the school district's contract with Bonded Services for another five years. Board member Don Ellis was absent from Wednesday's meeting and did not take part in the vote.
Bonded Services provides janitorial work at Conneaut Valley Middle School. The new contract, which will go into effect for the 2021-22 school year, starts out at an annual rate of $163,860 for services. The rate then increases by 1.66 percent for the first two years, and then by 1.67 percent for the last two years, ending at $175,044 in the 2025-26 school year.
However, the new contract includes an additional stipulation requiring Bonded Services to provide its own equipment for janitorial services at the middle school. The requirement was encouraged by Conneaut Director of Buildings and Grounds Frank Kimmel, who expressed concern about the potential costs of replacing the district's aging cleaning equipment.
"In 2019 and 2020, we spent roughly $11,400 on repairs and then $7,360," Kimmel said at the March 3 work session. "So with the equipment that we would need to purchase to continue on with that building, we could be anywhere from $30,000 to $40,000 in the next five years."
Further, Kimmel said the company would take better care of the equipment if it owned it, since it would have to pay for any repairs.
Due to the equipment purchase provision, Conneaut will pay Bonded Services an additional $5,844 every year of the contract on top of the annual rates. This will come to a total of $29,220 in payments over the five-year contract term.
The equipment requirement was the sticking point that led Miller to vote against the contract extension. Miller said that by having Bonded Services own the equipment rather than the school district, it would be harder for other companies to be competitive in terms of pricing once the new contract came to an end.
"If we lived in Erie or even in Meadville where a floor-scrubber could be used at more than one location by whomever purchases it, I think I would feel differently and I think I would take into consideration whether the idea that the industry is 50-50 on who owns the equipment, but we are a small rural school and the equipment being purchased by somebody really does not lead us to have competition when this contract ends," she said.
Burnham said he opposed the measure for similar reasons as Miller. In addition, he said the contract should have included a price estimate for the annual rate in case the minimum wage went up, as the current rate is based off of a $7.25 minimum wage.
