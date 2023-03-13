LINESVILLE — Conneaut School Board approved the hiring of a new business manager for the district as well as several other positions last week.
Board members voted 8-1 to approve four hires that included Christine Krankota, who started Feb. 9 as the district’s business manager. John Burnham voted against approving the hires.
Krankota previously worked in the district’s business office as coordinator of student and financial accounting, according to Superintendent Jarrin Sperry, and the district is now seeking to fill the position she vacated.
In addition to working in the district’s business office since 2018, Krankota has also coached the girls volleyball and basketball teams at Conneaut Area Senior High (CASH) for several years, Sperry noted in an interview after the meeting.
“She puts in a tremendous amount of hours,” he said.
Krankota, who graduated from Conneaut Lake High School, replaces the vacancy left following the resignation of Greg Mayle in early February. Mayle had served as the district’s business manager since 2015.
Four candidates were invited to interview for the position and three were interviewed, according to Sperry.
Krankota’s annual salary will be $95,000 and will be pro-rated for 2023 based on her starting date.
The board also approved the hiring of Devin Campbell as a full-time learning support teacher at CASH at a salary of $60,562. Sperry said the hire came after the mid-year retirement of another learning support teacher at the school.
The hiring of Sara Myers as a reading interventionist teacher was also approved with an annual salary of $56,627. Myers will work with students at the Conneaut Valley elementary and middle schools. The hire was made necessary by the resignation of the previous reading interventionist teacher, according to Sperry. Myers was previously working in the district as a math interventionist teacher, a position that was funded by federal pandemic relief funds — fundings that will soon no longer be available. The math interventionist position will not be refilled, Sperry said, resulting in an overall reduction in staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.